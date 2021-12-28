Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,015,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 408,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,513,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLB traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $31.78. 22,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,712. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.67.

