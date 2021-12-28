Bbva USA Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bbva USA cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 115.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 46,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 985,043 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,923,901 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $104,718,000 after buying an additional 204,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $63.51 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $63.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $267.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

