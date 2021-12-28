Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Grows Stock Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,099,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares during the period. RadNet makes up about 1.6% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $61,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RadNet during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in RadNet during the second quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in RadNet by 51.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in RadNet by 1,026.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in RadNet by 56.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RadNet stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $30.80. 157,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,743. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.70.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

