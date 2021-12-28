Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $6.14 Million Stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned about 0.16% of Focus Financial Partners worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOCS. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 8.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.11.

Shares of FOCS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.95. 120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,300. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.05. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.88 and a beta of 1.24. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.93 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

