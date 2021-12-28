Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Purchases 4,284 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 534,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $13,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,563,000 after buying an additional 24,879 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 67,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 104.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,539,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,877,000 after purchasing an additional 787,336 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 116,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.33. 4,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,989,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

