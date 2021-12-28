Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 1,120 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,214 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $37,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.61.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.06. 3,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,851,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market cap of $170.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.46 and a 200 day moving average of $214.89.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

