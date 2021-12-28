Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 20,456 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,456 shares during the quarter. Waters accounts for approximately 2.4% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 0.42% of Waters worth $91,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Waters by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 16.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Waters by 24.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WAT traded up $8.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $369.76. 127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,999. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $243.03 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $349.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.