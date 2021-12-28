Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Hits Market Cap of $87.76 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.37 or 0.00222488 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00027741 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.19 or 0.00518463 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00074651 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007895 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000500 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

