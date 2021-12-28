Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 653 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in FIGS were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FIGS in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 89,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $3,053,867.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,489 shares of company stock worth $5,767,547.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.35. FIGS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

