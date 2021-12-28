Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 443 Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTF. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,075,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 2,751.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF stock opened at $171.59 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $120.33 and a 52 week high of $186.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.74.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

