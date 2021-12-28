Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 84.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $63,603,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,501,000 after acquiring an additional 706,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,826,000 after buying an additional 600,968 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 882,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,368,000 after buying an additional 430,385 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,115,000 after buying an additional 352,866 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGTX opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.67.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

