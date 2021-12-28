Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $178,000 Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 94.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 26,986 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $2,034,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,348,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,642,000 after buying an additional 40,495 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 4.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

RPD stock opened at $121.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -50.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.22 and its 200-day moving average is $115.88. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.02 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $139.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.22 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.53.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $66,698.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total transaction of $1,066,989.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,942 shares of company stock worth $13,203,829 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

