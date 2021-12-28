Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,021,000 after acquiring an additional 17,474 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 539,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after acquiring an additional 41,694 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $7,754,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $104.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $106.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.