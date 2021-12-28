Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 373 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,372,000 after buying an additional 445,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 97,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 75,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 25,879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWG stock opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.12. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

