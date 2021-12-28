Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 436 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TPX shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

