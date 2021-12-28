Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires 9,090 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 188.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.85. 14,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,238. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $201.88 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

