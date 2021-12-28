Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.09.

ICE stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $137.98. 13,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,834. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.95 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,654,987. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

