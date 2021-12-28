Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives $29.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

BHLB has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.94 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.87%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $148,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

