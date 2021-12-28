Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Robert Carey Purchases 10,000 Shares

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Robert Carey purchased 10,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Beyond Air alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Robert Carey purchased 10,000 shares of Beyond Air stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Robert Carey purchased 12,000 shares of Beyond Air stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $169,200.00.

Beyond Air stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $251.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of -0.55.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.