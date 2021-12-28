Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is RJA Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

RJA Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the quarter. Beyond Meat makes up 29.5% of RJA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RJA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,948,000 after purchasing an additional 174,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,926,000 after purchasing an additional 519,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,023,000 after purchasing an additional 195,216 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,665,000. 51.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.31.

NASDAQ:BYND traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.67. The stock had a trading volume of 32,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,656. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.24. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.06 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.11 and a beta of 1.61.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. The firm had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

