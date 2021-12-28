Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.92

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.92 and traded as high as $3.93. Biocept shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 143,019 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on BIOC shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Biocept from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $64.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.87 million. Biocept had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts predict that Biocept, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Biocept by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Biocept in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biocept during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biocept during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biocept during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

