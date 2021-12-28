Bird Construction Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of Bird Construction stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,335. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.53. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$7.78 and a twelve month high of C$10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of C$525.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$621.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$633.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.0299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, September 10th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.29.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.