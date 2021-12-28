BitDegree Market Capitalization Hits $798,328.51 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, BitDegree has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $798,328.51 and approximately $432.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDegree coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00045206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007316 BTC.

BitDegree Profile

BDG is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

