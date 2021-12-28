BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) to Issue None Dividend of $0.08 on January 11th

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) declared a None dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has increased its dividend by 21.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BTZ opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

