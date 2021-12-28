BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of ZWH opened at C$23.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.27. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of C$19.65 and a 12-month high of C$23.65.

