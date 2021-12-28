BOLT Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $85,547.00 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, BOLT has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. BOLT has a market capitalization of $5.73 million and approximately $85,547.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00045161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007248 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

