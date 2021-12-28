Boosted Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $100,300.36 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 40.3% lower against the US dollar. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $100,300.36 and $3,611.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.68 or 0.00003511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058745 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,767.43 or 0.07894110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00075908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,083.62 or 1.00752286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00052040 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008131 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

