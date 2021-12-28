Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Boston Scientific reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boston Scientific.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on BSX. Raymond James cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.72.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $30,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,463 shares of company stock valued at $19,761,709 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 90,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 13,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Boston Scientific by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 401,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,173,000 after acquiring an additional 45,735 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 101,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

BSX traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.35. 175,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,748,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.