Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock Position Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 315,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 116,822 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 121.13%.

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.57.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $368,100. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.