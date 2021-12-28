Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Broadstone Net Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 175.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

Shares of NYSE:BNL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.81. 137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,692. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.59. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.18. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BNL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

