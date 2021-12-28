Brokerages Anticipate Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) will announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Aviat Networks posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $73.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.10 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVNW shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of AVNW stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.67. The company had a trading volume of 109,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.36. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $43.76.

In other news, CFO David M. Gray acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Somesh Singh purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.79 per share, with a total value of $61,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 378.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

