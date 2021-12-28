Brokerages Anticipate Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to Announce $1.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to post $1.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.27. Southern First Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.16 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $114,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 389.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

SFST opened at $64.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $508.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.23. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

