Brokerages Expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will report earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.17) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Caesars Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.70) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($2.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $3.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.09) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 5.0% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CZR traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $94.22. 1,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,610. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.46 and a 200 day moving average of $100.14. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.