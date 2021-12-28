Brokerages Expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will report earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.17) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Caesars Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.70) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($2.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $3.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.09) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 5.0% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CZR traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $94.22. 1,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,610. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.46 and a 200 day moving average of $100.14. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.