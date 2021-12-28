Brokerages Expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.76. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEBO opened at $31.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $36.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.