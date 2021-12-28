Brokerages Expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.15 Million

Analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to announce sales of $29.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.00 million and the lowest is $28.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $25.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $111.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $114.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $129.36 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $232.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 23,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $202,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,722 shares of company stock worth $895,489. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.54. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

