Brokerages Expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. The company had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $40,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

NOVA stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.