Brokerages Set Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Target Price at $38.31

Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.31.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $57.13 on Friday. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $61.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $533.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 215.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Argo Group International in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Argo Group International by 46.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

