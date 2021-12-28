Brokerages Set Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) PT at $38.60

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

CSII has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $19.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 6.11. The firm has a market cap of $805.32 million, a P/E ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,592,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 342,370 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,953,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $83,303,000 after purchasing an additional 331,002 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 657,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after purchasing an additional 247,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,079,000 after purchasing an additional 144,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

