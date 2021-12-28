Brokerages Set Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Target Price at $368.85

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $368.85.
A number of research analysts have commented on CVNA shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,757 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,933 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $232.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.66. Carvana has a 52 week low of $194.70 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.12 and a beta of 2.31.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Carvana’s revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Carvana
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.
