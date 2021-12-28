Brokerages Set Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Target Price at $368.85

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $368.85.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVNA shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,757 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,933 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Carvana by 30.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at $2,251,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at $2,415,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 26.8% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $232.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.66. Carvana has a 52 week low of $194.70 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.12 and a beta of 2.31.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Carvana’s revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

