Brokerages Set Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Target Price at $784.79

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $784.79.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $34,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $655.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,951. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $585.45 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $673.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $719.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 22.56 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.