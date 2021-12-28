Brokerages Set Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Target Price at $146.64

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.64.

Several brokerages have commented on NTRA. Cowen began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $154,101.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $39,897.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,400,504. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Natera by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Natera by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Natera by 24.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 2.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. Natera has a 1 year low of $82.63 and a 1 year high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. Natera’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

