Brokerages Set Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Target Price at $159.91

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.91.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DGX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

DGX opened at $169.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.73. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $173.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,716,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,473,000 after buying an additional 176,742 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

