Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 10,704 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 191,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 126,365 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 46,148 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 161,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,809,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,358,000 after acquiring an additional 445,388 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 766,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,395,000 after acquiring an additional 425,997 shares during the period.

PDBC stock opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $5.39 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 36.17%.

