Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 6,936 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 25.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.63. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

