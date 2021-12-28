Brookstone Capital Management Buys 3,845 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 31,366,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 285,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,430,000 after buying an additional 60,893 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,445,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,948,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 802.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 37,537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL opened at $84.76 on Tuesday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.52 and a fifty-two week high of $84.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

