Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 199,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,231,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 13,088 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $316.56 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $211.92 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.26.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $1.573 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 0.54%.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.