Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,438 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $63.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

