Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,704 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,307,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,238,000 after buying an additional 3,421,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,017,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,605,000 after buying an additional 966,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after buying an additional 1,806,978 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23,393.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,939,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,153,000 after buying an additional 3,923,155 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 213.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,417,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,660,000 after buying an additional 2,325,970 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Shares of PDBC opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $22.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $5.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 36.17%. This is a positive change from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.