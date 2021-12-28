Brookstone Capital Management Increases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,886 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $1,228,000. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 35.0% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 40.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.38.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT stock opened at $162.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $144.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $162.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

