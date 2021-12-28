Brookstone Capital Management Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $156.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.62 and its 200 day moving average is $150.10. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.25 and a fifty-two week high of $156.03.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

